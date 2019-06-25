Operation Barkhane: The Commitment of Allied and European Countries

(Source: French Defence HQ; issued June 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

While few allies have contributed to French military operations in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, several have provided logistic support, and especially air transport capacity to and from French bases. (FR AF photo)

In the Sahel, France does not fight alone. Since 2013, when it launched Operation Serval, French forces were able to count on the support of their European and international partners to carry out the fight against the armed terrorist groups operating in this region.



Today, allies provide vital support to the Barkhane Force in the logistics field.



50% of freight and personnel transport by allied and European countries



This logistic support is particularly important for intra-theater transport of personnel and freight. Since the beginning of 2019, 50% of this transport has been carried out by Allied and European countries.



Spain has contributed 15% through the Mamba and Marfil missions from Gabon and Senegal. The logistical support provided by the British Chinook helicopters within the area of operation also weighs in for more than 15%. The United States (with almost 10%) and Germany (over 6%) are also strongly committed to Barkhane, as are Canada and Belgium.



Americans and Canadians hauled 358 tons of freight from France



Since January 1, 2019, the United States and Canada have transported 315 tonnes and 43 tonnes respectively of freight, as part of the strategic routes linking France to the Sahel. For comparison, the French Air Force transported 676 tonnes of material over the same period.



Led by the French armed forces, in partnership with the G5 Sahel countries, Operation Barkhane was launched on August 1, 2014.



It is based on a strategic approach based on a logic of partnership with the main countries of the Sahel-Saharan strip (BSS): Burkina-Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.



It brings together some 4,500 military personnel whose mission is to fight against armed terrorist groups and to support the armed forces of the partner countries so that they can take this threat into account, in particular within the framework of the joint G5 Sahel force currently under way. operationalization.



