Saab and FMV Sign Framework Agreement for Carl-Gustaf M4

(Source: Saab; issued June 26, 2019)

Saab has signed a framework agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with Carl-Gustaf® M4. The framework agreement will allow FMV to place orders during a ten-year period. An initial order for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons, of approximately MSEK 330, has been placed with deliveries taking place during 2020-2023.



Since 1948, the Carl-Gustaf multi-purpose weapon system has been supporting dismounted infantry around the world in dealing with a full range of battlefield challenges. The new version, Carl-Gustaf M4, launched in 2014, has all the effectiveness and versatility of the Carl-Gustaf system but its improved and lightweight design, weighing less than 7 kg, offers significant mobility improvements to the soldier.



In 2018, FMV placed the first order to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with the latest version of the Carl-Gustaf system. The framework agreement recently signed is the beginning of larger investments in the system, to eventually have the entire Swedish Armed Forces equipped with the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon along with upgrades for ammunition and accessories.



The framework agreement allows FMV to make quick and cost-effective purchasing on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces with a minimum of red tape. In addition, the Estonian and Latvian Armed Forces are also allowed to purchase under this framework agreement.



“We are happy to announce that the Swedish Armed Forces, the first and original user of the Carl-Gustaf system, have decided to modernize their shoulder-fired support-weapon capability. This order will provide the Swedish soldiers with the most modern support weapons, ammunition, and accessories”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the portable, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system. It gives users a wide range of engagement options and allows troops to remain agile and effective in any scenario. It builds on the system's formidable capabilities, offering a higher degree of accuracy, lighter construction and compatibility with future innovations. The M4 is also compatible with future battlefield technology developments such as intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition. Since the launch in 2014, Saab has signed contracts with eleven different nations for the Carl-Gustaf M4.





