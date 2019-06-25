Naval Group Welcomes Minister Florence Parly to its Lorient Shipyard to Mark the End of Construction of the FREMM Frigate Normandie

FREMM ➡ signifie "Frégates multi-missions". Ce sont les frégates nouvelle génération de la Marine. Aujourd'hui à Lorient chez Naval Group la 6e FREMM (sur 6) s'apprête à prendre la mer. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/pSkBoSn6a3 — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) June 25, 2019

Naval Group is extremely honored to host the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Florence Parly. This celebration marks not only the end of work on the six multi-mission frigates, but also the beginning of the manufacturing of the FREMM frigates with reinforced air defence capabilities and of the Defence and Intervention Frigate (FDI), the first fully digital warships.Hervé Guillou, CEO of Naval Group, and Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Chief of Staff of the French Navy, hosted the Minister for the Armed Forces on board the Normandie frigate for a visit. This warship was delivered in a record time of 40 months, the shortest completion time of the whole multi-mission frigates program.Florence Parly and Hervé Guillou had the opportunity to discuss the ongoing and future surface ships programs built in Lorient: FREMM, FDI and aircraft carriers.Hervé Guillou claimed: “We are proud to meet the expectations set by the Military Programming Law. Today, with the completion of the FREMM Normandie, Naval Group has fulfilled its commitment. This industrial and technical success, which represents more than 2.5 million working hours, encourages us to keep on completing our mission in service of our national and international clients. This project shows once again the firm’s capacity to respect its engagements in terms of costs, deadlines and performance”.The Normandie is the sixth French multi-mission FREMM frigate. She will soon be delivered in Brest. This program is managed by the OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation) on behalf of – in France – the French Navy and of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA).At the same time, construction of two multi-mission frigates with enhanced anti-air defence capabilities – the Alsace and the Lorraine - will begin in Lorient. They will be respectively delivered in 2021 and 2022.Furthermore, Naval Group teams are already launching the program for Defence and Intervention Frigates (FDI) that will be delivered from 2023 onward. This first “fully digital” warship will benefit from the latest digital technologies. The first cut of steel plates is expected in October 2019.Heavily armed, the Normandie FREMM deploys the most effective equipment and weapon systems, integrating the SETIS software as well as the Herakles multi-function radar, the naval cruise missile (NCM), Aster and Exocet MM40 missiles and MU 90 torpedoes.-- Overall length: 142 metres-- Width: 20 metres-- Displacement: 6,000 tonnes-- Max. speed: 27 knots-- Implementation: 123 persons (of which 14 for the helicopter detachment)-ends-