TAROM Selects ATR 72-600 to Renew its Regional Fleet

(Source: ATR Consortium; issued June 26, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- TAROM, the Romanian national air carrier, will introduce nine new ATR 72-600 aircraft, the market-leading product of the world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer, into its fleet. The ATR 72-600 will be leased from NAC, the world’s number one regional aircraft lessor. Deliveries will commence in October 2019 through to 2020.



TAROM has been very successful in its domestic market operations by using ATRs to allow it to compete with low cost carriers. This upgrade will ensure that the airline is equipped with the latest generation of turboprops burning 40% less fuel and emitting 40% less CO2 than regional jets.



New ATRs will offer TAROM an additional 330,000 seats every year at the same operating cost as its previous seat level, improving short haul connectivity in Romania and supporting the development of local and more isolated communities. This will provide TAROM with the possibility to further expand and consolidate their position in the market.



TAROM Chief Executive Officer Madalina Mezei said: “We have selected ATR after a comprehensive review of competing aircraft, with the ATR 72-600s demonstrating they are the best aircraft to meet our ambitious targets regarding efficiency, modern technology and environmental responsibility. With this aircraft, we will be able to develop new routes and increase frequency and seat availability, whilst introducing the highest levels of comfort and the latest technology into our domestic network.”



“We are very proud to welcome TAROM as our newest customer,” said Martin Møller, Chairman of Nordic Aviation Capital “we are confident that the ATR 72-600 aircraft will ensure efficiency in their network for many years to come. We thank TAROM for the confidence they have placed in NAC, and we look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with them in the future.”



Stefano Bortoli, Chief Executive Officer of ATR commented: “TAROM is among Europe’s most experienced ATR operators. We are proud to see this long-time customer renew its partnership with the ATR 72-600, the regional aircraft with the best environmental credentials. TAROM made its selection after a vigorous evaluation and in selecting the ATR 72-600 they chose more efficiency, more flexibility and more capacity, for long-term benefits.”



TAROM and ATR have been working together for 20 years. The Romanian national airline operates a fleet of 25 aircraft, including seven ATR 42-500s and two ATR 72-500s which are now to be traded in for the announced nine 72-600s.





The Romanian National Air Transport Company TAROM was established in 1954 and grew at the same time as Romanian aviation. TAROM’s activity is subordinated to the authority of the Ministry of Transports. TAROM is member of the Alliance SkyTeam starting from June 2010, member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) starting from 1993.



ATR is the world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer with its ATR 42 and 72 aircraft, the best-selling aircraft in the less than 90-seat market segment. In 2018 the company had a turnover of US$1.8 billion. ATRs have been chosen by some 200 companies in 100 countries around the world. ATR is a joint-venture between Airbus and Leonardo.



