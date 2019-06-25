Earlier today UK F35s joined US and Israeli F35s for a routine, long planned, training exercise to further develop the capabilities of this impressive aircraft. pic.twitter.com/yJCiIb2Oj9— Defence Operations (@DefenceOps) June 25, 2019
The announcement comes at a time of heightened military cooperation between the United Kingdom and Israel. Israeli aircraft will, for the first time, participate in an exercise in the Combat Warrior exercise in Britain in September. (end of excerpt)
