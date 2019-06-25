U.K. Confirms Joint F-35 Jet Fighter Exercise with Israel for First Time (excerpt)
(Source: Haaretz; published June 25, 2019)
By Anshel Pfeffer
The British military acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday that its fighter jets carried out a joint exercise with their Israeli counterparts. The United Kingdom's Permanent Joint Headquarters posted on Twitter about the F-35 training exercise, which also included American aircraft.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened military cooperation between the United Kingdom and Israel. Israeli aircraft will, for the first time, participate in an exercise in the Combat Warrior exercise in Britain in September. (end of excerpt)


