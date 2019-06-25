U.K. Confirms Joint F-35 Jet Fighter Exercise with Israel for First Time (excerpt)

(Source: Haaretz; published June 25, 2019)

By Anshel Pfeffer

Earlier today UK F35s joined US and Israeli F35s for a routine, long planned, training exercise to further develop the capabilities of this impressive aircraft. pic.twitter.com/yJCiIb2Oj9 — Defence Operations (@DefenceOps) June 25, 2019

The British military acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday that its fighter jets carried out a joint exercise with their Israeli counterparts. The United Kingdom's Permanent Joint Headquarters posted on Twitter about the F-35 training exercise, which also included American aircraft.The announcement comes at a time of heightened military cooperation between the United Kingdom and Israel. Israeli aircraft will, for the first time, participate in an exercise in the Combat Warrior exercise in Britain in September. (end of excerpt)-ends-