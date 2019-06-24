A Contract for 62 TITUS Armored Vehicles Was Signed

(Source: Czech Ministry of Defence; issued June 24, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A TITUS 6x6 armored vehicle designed by France’s Nexter. The vehicle is fitted on a Czech-made Tatra 6x6 truck chassis, and will be locally assembled in Czechia. (Czech MoD photo)

Deputy Minister of Defense for Armaments and Acquisitions Section Filip Říha and Milan Stupka, Managing Director of Eldis Pardubice, Ltd., signed a contract for the supply of 62 wheeled TITUS 6x6 armored vehicles on Friday June 21, 2019.



The contract covers 42 wheeled armored vehicles in command post version, and 20 others in the artillery coordination of fire support (MKPP) variant, and includes logistic support and training. The value of the contract is 6,072 billion crowns including VAT (€237 million—Ed.), and deliveries will take place in 2022-23.



"We have successfully completed a project that has been addressed since 2015. Our army acquires new combat vehicles that will be produced in the Czech Republic and will significantly contribute to the modernization of our ground forces," Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar stressed.



“In order to adapt to the conditions of the modern battlefield, we need a new armored vehicle that will enable us to reinforce command and control capabilities of deployed units, both within our country and abroad. TITUS will replace obsolete equipment and will equip units from the 4th Brigade Task Force,” said Army Commander General Aleš Opata.



TITUS vehicles were developed on the Czech Tatra 6x6 chassis and fitted with a combat extension from the French company Nexter Systems, from which Eldis acquired exclusive licensing rights related to delivery, production and service.



By mid-July, an official exchange of contracts will take place between the two parties.



Unveiled in 2013 at the DSEI show in London, TITUS can carry up to 14 soldiers protected by modular armor offering NATO 4 level ballistic protection against heavy machine gun fire and 10 kg of explosives.



The vehicles will be assembled on Czech soil by Eldis Pardubice, which has acquired the necessary licenses from Nexter Systems.



-ends-

