The DFAE Prohibits Any Provision by Pilatus in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Foreign Affairs; issued June 26, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swiss foreign ministry today banned Pilatus from carrying out any business activity in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where the company supports local fleets of PC-21 turboprop trainers. (Jet Photo)

BERN --- The competent directorate of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAE) has prohibited Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG from carrying out any activities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



It has taken its decision on the basis of the provisions of the Federal Law on Private Security Services Provided Abroad (LPSP) and has also lodged a complaint with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.



The Political Directorate of the DFAE examined the support services provided by Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. These include technical support, spare parts management and troubleshooting of the Pilatus PC-21 aircraft and simulators. This type of service is in fact logistical support to the armed forces and is therefore subject to the obligation to declare such activities, in accordance with the Federal Law on Private Security Provisions Provided Abroad (LPSP).



After an in-depth review, the Political Directorate concluded that the support provided by Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG to the armed forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contravenes the provisions of Art. 1, para. b of the LPSP because they are not compatible with the Confederation's foreign policy objectives.



A ban on providing these benefits has therefore been imposed.



Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG has 90 days to withdraw from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. With regard to the activities carried out for the armed forces of Qatar and Jordan, however, there is no justification for the imposition of a ban.



Elements of an offense against the obligation to report



The Political Directorate then checked whether Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG had broken the obligation to declare an activity. It considers that there are indications that Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG was in breach of its legal obligations and therefore decided to file an information with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.



It will be for the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office and the courts to determine whether Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG has in fact infringed the law in force.



