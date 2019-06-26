Russia is Interested in the Development of Military Cooperation with Sri Lanka

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 26, 2019)

“We are interested in the development of military cooperation, cooperation in the fight against international terrorism in the region and other security challenges,” said Valery Gerasimov during a conversation that was held in a friendly atmosphere and was constructive.



He noted that Sri Lanka is Russia's reliable partner in South Asia.



“We have very good relations established over the 60 years of development of our contacts,” said Valery Gerasimov.



According to him, the priority is given to the implementation of the agreements reached in June in Dushanbe by the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Maithripala Sirisena.



The Russian Defence Ministry is also satisfied with the results of the meeting between the Deputy Defence Ministers Alexander Fomin and Kitsiri Nemmavatty in April at the Moscow Conference on International Security.



Valery Gerasimov thanked his colleague for his decision to take part in the work of ARMY International Military and Technical Forum.



He is confident that today's meeting will strengthen the friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries.



