Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 26, 2019)

-- BAE System Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N00039-19-D-0031);

-- Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0032); and

-- Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N00039-19-D-0033),



are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for logistics, integration, engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, test, inspection, zone integration and installation of integrated command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) system of systems capabilities aboard new construction aircraft carrier and large deck amphibious ships, to include refueling and complex overhaul ships.



Throughout the duration of the awarded contracts, the total obligated amount on orders for all of the awarded contracts combined will not exceed $747,097,000.



Each contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the estimated value of each contact to:

-- $601,513,730 for BAE System;

-- $608,243,247 for Serco Inc., and

-- $599,544,784 for Scientific Research Corp.



These contracts will support various Navy shipbuilding programs. These programs require integrated C4I capabilities to provide communications for maritime operations and flight safety.



The integrated capability is composed of distributed systems that provide network capabilities, communications, command and control, intelligence, and non-tactical data.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (73%); Charleston, South Carolina (17%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (10%), and work is expected to be completed by June 2029.



No contract funds will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated on the first task order under each contract utilizing fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), and fiscal 2019 research and development (Navy) funds.



Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were awarded pursuant to full and open competition, with three offers received.



The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

