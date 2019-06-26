Exclusive: FAA Says It Identifies New Potential Risk on 737 MAX (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 26, 2019)

By David Shepardson





The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.



The new issue means Boeing will not conduct a certification test flight until July 8 at the earliest, the sources said, and the FAA will spend at least two to three weeks reviewing the results before deciding whether to return the plane to service.



Last month, FAA representatives told members of the aviation industry that approval of the 737 MAX jets could happen as early as late June.



…/…



“On the most recent issue, the FAA’s process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate,” the FAA said in the statement emailed to Reuters. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.



(ends)

Boeing Statement on 737 MAX software

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 26, 2019)

CHICAGO --- The safety of our airplanes is Boeing’s highest priority. During the FAA’s review of the 737 MAX software update and recent simulator sessions, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified an additional requirement that it has asked the company to address through the software changes that the company has been developing for the past eight months.



The FAA review and process for returning the 737 MAX to passenger service are designed to result in a thorough and comprehensive assessment.



Boeing agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software. Addressing this condition will reduce pilot workload by accounting for a potential source of uncommanded stabilizer motion.



Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service.



-ends-

