Northrop Grumman to Supply Australia with Specialised T6 Radios for Air Traffic Communication Expansion

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued June 27, 2019)

MARKET DEEPING, U.K. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation’s U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park Air Systems Limited, has signed a “Deed of Standing Offer” to provide its T6 radio to Airservices Australia. The internet protocol- (IP) capable, very high frequency (VHF) ground-to-air equipment will be provided for a period of five years.



The T6 VHF radios will accommodate a number of upcoming air traffic communication service expansions, network changes and relocations. They will also integrate with Airservices OneSKY Australia program, one of the most complex transformations of air traffic management in aviation history, to align civil and military aviation needs.



The primary demand for the project is to migrate to an IP-based network structure, supporting voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to the ED137 standard. Ideal for the varied and immense Australian environment, Park Air successfully offered the T6 VHF equipment from its Sapphire portfolio, providing powerful IP capability, small form factor and low maintenance requirements.



As one of the largest countries in the world, Australia has some very remote locations, which can take up to three days to reach by car. By installing the R4 remote control and monitoring system and MARC server from the Park Air portfolio, Airservices Australia will be able to focus resources where they are needed most. Built to enable alerts and intelligence to a network configuration, as well as diagnostics, the MARC server provides important assurance when dealing with a nationwide installation.



Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide. Sapphire ATM communications systems are now installed in more than 50 countries, helping air navigation service providers transitioning into the digital future. In its more than 50 year history, Park Air has sold 60,000 radios in 180 countries around the world.





