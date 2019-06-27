Chinese-Developed Two-Seat Fighter Trainer FC-1B Showcased at Int’l Paris Air Show

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued June 27, 2019)

A two-seat fighter trainer FC-1B developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC) was displayed for the first time at the 53rd International Paris Air Show, which ran from June 17 to 23, 2019, drawing the attention of many industry insiders.



The two-seat fighter trainer is developed based on the same model as fighter FC-1 (also known as JF-17 Thunder in Pakistan), a single-seat third-generation multipurpose fighter jointly developed by China and Pakistan.



The fighter trainer FC-1B has all-weather combat capability, equivalent to that of the JF-17 Thunder. It can use air-to-air missiles in beyond visual range conditions and short-range air-to-air missiles in air combat. It can also carry air-to-ground missiles, air-to-ship missiles, precision-guided bombs, and conventional bombs to conduct airstrikes to the ground and sea.



Moreover, the FC-1B trainer can also be used for basic pilot training as well as tactical flight training.



“Pilots need an advanced trainer for some of the training tasks seen by real fighters. The FC fighter is a sophisticated type that has won universal praise in the international arena. Equipped with multi-functions, this type of fighter trainer is scarce in the international market and has bright market prospects,” said military expert Li Li, during an interview with China’s state broadcaster CCTV.



