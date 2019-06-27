Morocco – Sustainment for F-16 Fleet

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued June 27, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco of continuation of sustainment support to its current F-16 fleet for an estimated cost of $250.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Morocco has requested a continuation of sustainment support to its current F-16 fleet to include the following non-MDE components: F-16 support equipment, spares and repair parts; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; munitions support equipment (for AMRAAM, CMBRE, JDAM, PAVEWAY), support and test equipment; integration and test; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $250.4 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.



The proposed sale will improve Morocco's self-defense capability. Additionally, the continuation of sustainment for their F-16 fleet strengthens the interoperability with the United States and other regional allies. Morocco already operates an F-16 fleet and this sustainment case will ensure that they can continue operating their fleet in the future. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bethesda, Maryland. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to Morocco.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



