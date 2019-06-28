KSAT Wins Strategically Important Contract with NASA

(Source: Kongsberg; issued June 28, 2019)

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has been chosen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to deliver ground station services for NASAs new satellites.



The agreement requires KSAT to expand its Pole to Pole network with high frequency Ka-band on Svalbard and in Punta Arenas. The contract greatly strengthens KSAT’s position as a supplier of ground station services.



“This strategically important agreement shows we are world leading and the only actor capable of delivering operational services on Ka-band. This service will considerably increase bandwidth enabling NASA to transmit information faster and more reliably,” said KSAT Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Skatteboe.



The service for the period 2020 – 2023 is valued at 40 MNOK (4.4 MUSD) and for the period 2020 – 2037 the value is estimated at 132 MNOK (14.9 MUSD). The work will be coordinated from KSAT Tromsø Network Operations Centre (TNOC) located at the company head office in Tromsø.



KSAT provides services associated with both data reception and control of satellites in polar orbit. Stations in the Arctic (Svalbard) and the Antarctic (Troll) constitute the foundation of our “Pole to Pole” concept which makes possible the delivery of community-critical services, such as meteorological, every 50 minutes



