Shipbuilding Enterprise on Track

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 01, 2019)

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds joined Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price on June 27 to inspect the substantial transformation underway at the Osborne Naval Precinct in South Australia.



Industry representatives from ASC, ASC Shipbuilding, AWD Alliance, BAE Systems Australia, Luerssen Australia and Raytheon briefed key attendees on infrastructure and capability developments among active worksites with an Air Warfare Destroyer, Offshore Patrol Vessel and Collins-class submarine.



Senator Reynolds said construction of the advanced, digitally-enabled shipyard infrastructure at Osborne South was on track for completion by March 2020, ahead of the commencement of production prototyping on the $35 billion Hunter-class frigate program.



“We’re now witnessing the future of naval shipbuilding in South Australia take shape, with the fabrication and assembly halls at Osborne South changing the landscape of the Osborne Naval Shipyard precinct,” Senator Reynolds said.



“When completed next year, Australia will have the most technologically-advanced naval shipyard for design and production of our Navy’s future fleet – a significant step in preserving our world-class military capability.



Ms Price said construction on the first two Arafura-class Offshore Patrol Vessels continued at a steady pace, creating 200 direct Australian jobs.



"I’m impressed with the high quality of work on display at Osborne,” Ms Price said.



“Structural upgrades to the third Air Warfare Destroyer, NUSHIP Sydney, are well underway and will deliver a world-class capability to the Navy when she enters service early next year.”



The Australian Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise will provide about 15,000 skilled and professional jobs, with demand for naval construction workers in South Australia expected to grow to about 5200 workers by the mid- to late-2020s.



-ends-

