HMS Orädd Readied for Submarine Hunting

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency; FMV; issued June 28, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FMV has delivered the patrol boat HMS Orädd to the Swedish Armed Forces after a service life extension program.



HMS Orädd is the third of five patrols boats that are being converted at SwedeShip Marine AB to Type 88 Guard Boat.



The ship's main mission will be, just as it was before the refit, submarine hunting and sea traffic control for the Amphibian Government / 17 Guard Boat Company in Gothenburg.



The main improvements are:

-- New sonar

-- New wiring support system including connection

-- New ROV

-- New main engines

-- New generator sets

-- New heating, ventilation and AC system

-- Rebuilding jetty



The remaining two guard boats will be delivered by 2020.



