Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2019)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $320,000,000 modification (P00060) to domestic and Foreign Military Sales (Argentina, Djibouti, Iraq, Lebanon, Romania) contract W56HZV-09-D-0159 for procurement of Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle variants.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2021.



Fiscal 2019 foreign military sales and other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $320,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren Michigan, is the contracting activity.



