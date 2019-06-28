Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded not-to-exceed $358,529,006 modification P00008 to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification provides for eight initial spare F135-PW-100 propulsion systems and one initial spare F135-PW-600 propulsion system for the Global Spares Pool, including initial spare modules and initial spare parts.



The Global Spares Pool supports the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps., Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (93%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy), non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $229,449,221 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for U.S. Air Force ($121,237,779; 34%); U.S. Marine Corps ($83,050,441; 23%); the U.S. Navy ($23,547,961; 7%); Non-U.S. DoD Participants ($100,160,036; 28 %) and FMS customers ($30,532,789; 8%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above contract announcement shows that the US Marine Corps, the only US service to currently operate the F135-PW-600 engine, is paying $83 million for a single engine, “including initial spare modules and initial spare parts.”)



