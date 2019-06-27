"Adir" International Exercise

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued June 27, 2019)

The "Tri-Lightning" 2019 international aerial exercise was held yesterday (Tuesday), with the participation of the "Adir" (F-35I) fighter jet. The IAF's 140th ("Golden Eagle") Squadron participated in the USAF-led exercise alongside aircraft from the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force. In the exercise, held over the Mediterranean Sea, the crews drilled scenarios of defense against dynamic threats.



This was the first time that the IAF's "Adir" Division participated in an exercise alongside international aircraft of the same model. This exercise is a unique training opportunity for the fifth-generation aircraft, and symbolizes the cooperation between the forces.



"This is the first international F-35 exercise, which mirrors the tight collaboration between the participating air forces", emphasized Brig. Gen. Amnon Ein-Dar, Head of Training & Doctrine Division. "The cooperation between Israel, the United States and Britain helps us work towards our common interests and helps develop new capabilities in the Middle East".



