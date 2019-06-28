This milestone, which seals the strategic cooperation agreement, allowed yesterday's award of the CaMo contract to French industry by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). This contract calls for the delivery to the Belgian Army of 382 Griffon multi-role armored vehicles and 60 JAGUAR connected armored vehicles for reconnaissance and combat, which will come into service between 2025 and 2030. These vehicles will be equipped according to the Scorpion program, and will be totally compatible with their French counterparts.
In addition, the Franco-Belgian CaMo Steering Committee also met on June 25 in Brussels, under the co-chairmanship of Joël Barre, General Delegate for Armaments, and Lieutenant General Eric Bellot des Minières, the French Army’s Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff (Plans), and Lieutenant-General Rudy Debaene, National Director of Armament, and Major General Marc Thys, Head of the Land Component, for Belgium.
This meeting provided an update on the work of the steering committees that structures this partnership (program, arms and capability partnership). In particular, new prospects for cooperation have been identified in the field of armaments.
From September 2019, a first joint training exercise will be organized in Belgium by the Belgian and French ground forces to test the command procedures.
CaMo is a strategic partnership between the French and Belgian armed forces in the field of army equipment, and is a concrete example of the construction of European defense; this partnership can be expanded within the framework of the Permanent Structured Cooperation.
