SRC, Inc. Acquires SAZE, LLC

(Source: SRC, Inc.; issued July 01, 2019)

Syracuse, NY – SRC, Inc., announced today that it acquired SAZE, LLC. Formed in 2012, SAZE has been known for exceptional program execution and will augment SRC's strong customer and product portfolio.



SAZE was previously a valued subcontractor and teammate of SRC, with a focus on radar research and development. The acquisition will provide many advantages for customers as it enhances the technology available for SRC's market-leading solutions which lead to the development of life-saving systems.



Paul Tremont, CEO, SRC said, "This venture will bring new capabilities to our extensive radar knowledge base. The result will be an accelerated timeline for delivering systems to our warfighters. This will be a great synergy of R&D cultures and we look forward to having SAZE employees join the SRC enterprise family."



On July 1, SAZE will become a subsidiary under SRC Ventures, Inc. and 11 SAZE employees will become SRC employees. This group will remain in their Maryland office and continue working on existing SAZE contracts while also supporting SRC efforts.



Toby Aylesbury, a founder and managing member of SAZE, stated, "We're excited to be part of such a well-respected company. SRC has been one of the top radar developers for decades and we've always admired their innovation. After working with them in the past, our employees are eager to be part of the team and help develop new systems to protect our troops."





SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.



