Navy Commander Is Fired After LCS Collides with Cargo Ship in St. Lawrence River (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published July 01, 2019)

By Corey Dickstein

The future littoral combat ship Billings during her acceptance trials on Lake Michigan, in December. The ship’s commanding officer has been removed from duty after the ship collided with a cargo ship on St. Lawrence River in Montreal. (USN photo)

WASHINGTON --- The commanding officer of a Navy Littoral Combat Ship that struck a moored merchant ship in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal has been removed from duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the service said Monday.Cmdr. Michael Johnson was relieved of command Friday of the yet-to-be-commissioned Billings LCS’s blue crew, said Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk, Va.-based Naval Surface Force Atlantic.The firing by Capt. Shawn Johnston, the chief of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, came one week after the Billings collided with the cargo ship Rosaire A. Desgagnes.Hillson said the Billings suffered minor damage in the incident and no one was injured. The ship departed Montreal on Monday en route to Florida, where it is set to be commissioned Aug. 3 in Key West. It will be home-stationed at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville. (end of excerpt)-ends-