WASHINGTON --- The commanding officer of a Navy Littoral Combat Ship that struck a moored merchant ship in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal has been removed from duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the service said Monday.
Cmdr. Michael Johnson was relieved of command Friday of the yet-to-be-commissioned Billings LCS’s blue crew, said Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk, Va.-based Naval Surface Force Atlantic.
The firing by Capt. Shawn Johnston, the chief of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, came one week after the Billings collided with the cargo ship Rosaire A. Desgagnes.
Hillson said the Billings suffered minor damage in the incident and no one was injured. The ship departed Montreal on Monday en route to Florida, where it is set to be commissioned Aug. 3 in Key West. It will be home-stationed at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville. (end of excerpt)
