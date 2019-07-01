German Military Helicopter Crash Kills Pilot

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued July 01, 2019)

A military helicopter crashed near the northern city of Hanover, the German armed forces said on Monday.



One of the two pilots was killed, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its military hardware.





The Bunderwehr confirmed that one of the pilots was killed while the other is in the hospital. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash.



"Our thoughts, our grief, our sympathies are with the relatives of the pilot," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to the crash site.



The military vehicle — a twin-engine light EC 135 — belonged to the Bundeswehr's central helicopter training center, which is located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from where it went down.



Emergency services, including firefighters, were deployed to the scene, police in Hameln said in a tweet.



Aging equipment



The armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.



This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Neither of these accidents were apparently caused by aging equipment.)



-ends-

