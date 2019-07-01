5 Things to Know About the U.S.-Israeli Defense Relationship

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 01, 2019)

Since 1999, the Defense Advisory Group has been the primary vehicle for senior U.S. Defense Department and Israeli Defense Ministry officials to collaboratively advance the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship.



John C. Rood, the U.S. defense undersecretary for policy, led a delegation of DOD officials to Israel yesterday to co-chair the group's latest meeting. The other co-chair was Zohar Palti, the director of policy and political military affairs in the Israeli Defense Ministry. Rood last co-chaired the group with Palti in October in Washington.



The leaders reviewed global and regional security challenges and set priorities for the U.S.-Israel defense partnership during the coming year.



"The U.S. defense partnership with Israel is ironclad, and cooperation between the two militaries will remain extraordinarily robust at all levels," Rood said. "Today's dialogue was extremely productive, and I look forward to working with Mr. Palti over the next year."



Five things you need to know:



-- Rood and Palti led the dialogue and were joined by civilian and military personnel from DOD and the Israeli Defense Ministry.



-- Five main areas discussed: great power competition, regional security challenges, missile defense, military-to-military interoperability, and defense acquisitions.



-- Rood emphasized the importance of great-power competition in the Middle East, while affirming that Iranian aggression threatens to destabilize the region and is driving DOD to take a defensive posture. DOD is highly attentive to the shared threats to Israel and the United States, officials said.



-- The two lauded advances in military-to-military cooperation since their last meeting, including the deployment of a strategic Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile battery to Israel.



-- Rood expressed DOD's commitment to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region.



-ends-

