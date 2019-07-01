Thales Hellas and Thales Alenia Space Sign MoU with Hellenic Space Agency Covering Future Cooperation In Space-Based Earth Observation

(Source: Thales; issued July 01, 2019)

CANNES / ATHENS --- Thales Hellas, Thales Alenia Space and the Hellenic Space Agency (HSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering space cooperation. This MoU will essentially focus on Earth observation.



Thales Alenia Space has accumulated for 40 years considerable expertise and experience in the field of space telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, science and exploration, orbital infrastructures and space transportation. Thales Hellas is a wholly owned Greek subsidiary of Thales Group that has been operating in Greece for the past 30 years.



Created in 2018, the Hellenic Space Agency (HSA) is Greece’s national entity responsible for space and is part of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks.



The MoU capitalizes on Thales Alenia Space's heritage and Thales Hellas’ broad knowledge of the Greek market. Thales Alenia Space is keen to develop new partnerships with Greek industry for space and ground segments as well as end-to-end systems. The objective of this MoU is to foster cooperation between HSA, Thales Alenia Space and Thales in the context of national, European and international space programs with a view to maximizing the role of Greece’s industry and scientific community. The intention is to build synergies, boost the Greek space industry’s capabilities, and strengthen capacity in the space sector.



HSA aspires to play a pivotal role in space in Greece and to translate research and technology efforts into economic and industrial development. In addition, HSA is seeking to develop and implement strategic partnerships with other space agencies to implement the nation’s space policies and strategies.



“We are delighted to support the Hellenic Space Agency in developing its position in the space market,” said Marc-Henri Serre, Vice President, Domain Observation & Science France, Thales Alenia Space. “This MoU is built on the exceptional know-how of Thales Alenia Space and the historical presence of Thales Hellas which allowed fruitful collaboration with Greek industry. We are looking forward to collaborating soon through work groups on exciting space programs.”



Antonios Dimitropoulos, Director of Operations at Thales Hellas, added:

“It is very satisfying that Thales Hellas signs this agreement to enhance cooperation with the Hellenic Space Agency. We are certain that Greece is set to play an important role in the space sector in Europe, through its network of fast-growing companies and institutions working in space. With this MoU and our closer partnership, we hope to achieve our vision of boosting Greece’s industry and supporting space-related activities.”





