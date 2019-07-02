Second Flight of Il-112V Military Transport Aircraft Set for 2020 — Chief Designer

(Source: TASS; published July 02, 2019)

MOSCOW --- The second flight of the Il-112V military transport aircraft will be performed at the start of 2020, chief designer Sergey Lyashenko told TASS on Tuesday.



"At the start of 2020, we have not set the concrete date yet," Lyashenko said in response to a question about the second flight of Il-112V.



The Il-112V aircraft successfully completed its first flight from an aerodrome in Voronezh on March 30. The flight lasted for 45 minutes.



Il-112V is the first military transport aircraft designed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period.



-ends-

