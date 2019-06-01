On Saturday, June 29, Adebayo Adedeji, an analyst in CBO’s National Security Division, presented at the Annual Conference of the Western Economic Association International.
This presentation provides an overview of CBO’s methodology in projecting the costs of replacing various military aviation fleets.
In addition, CBO highlights the demographics of today’s Air Force fleet, the projections of future aircraft procurement, and the procurement costs in peak years.
Click here for the presentation (15 PDF pages) on the CBO website.
