Air2030: Detector Test for A New Long-Range Air Defense System (DSA) in Menzingen ZG

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport; issued July 02, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swiss ministry of defense said today that it will test this summer the radar sensors of the two medium-range air-defense systems competing for its Air2030 contract, Eurosam SAMP/T (pictured) and Raytheon Patriot. (French MoD photo)

BERN --- Detector tests planned as part of the evaluation of a new long-range surface-to-air defense system will take place in August and September 2019 on the Gubel in Menzingen ZG.



On 22 March 2019, two candidates submitted their respective tenders to armasuisse, drafted on the basis of the requirements for the long-range surface-to-air defense system that had been published by the DDPS on 23 March 2018. These are the Patriot from Raytheon (USA) and the SAMP / T from the Eurosam consortium (France). The evaluation procedure now provides for the testing of detectors (radar) in Switzerland.



Testing of detectors in Menzingen ZG



From mid-August to the end of September 2019, armasuisse will test the detectors of these two long-range surface-to-air defense systems in collaboration with the Swiss Army.



During two weeks respectively, the radar performance indicated by the manufacturers will be verified by measurements in Switzerland. The detectors and the necessary equipment will be installed on the former exercise place of the Confederation "Gubel" in Menzingen ZG.



The tests will consist of conducting ground measurements and airspace surveys in search of Air Force aircraft. Air Force flights will be predominantly in traditional training areas and will not cause any noise emission in the immediate vicinity of the test site. No firing tests will take place.



Due to testing, armasuisse plans to increase traffic on the outskirts of Menzingen. Special convoys of radar systems will be escorted by the military police respectively.



Radiation measurement



Radar antennas emit and receive electromagnetic waves of the "non-ionizing radiation" (RNI) category, defined by emission limits that must not be exceeded. No radiation higher than the legal limit values is expected outside the military structure on the Gubel.



Actual emissions will however be verified using the systems. Before and during the tests, armasuisse will measure the radiation around the Gubel. As an independent service, the Zug Region Environment Office will monitor the measures and advise armasuisse to determine the measurement points, ensuring the plausibility of the results.



Barriers



For security reasons, armasuisse is required to ensure, for the duration of the radar's service, that only authorized persons are within the security perimeter of approximately 150 meters around the radar installation, as defined by the manufacturer.



The no-access zone is limited to the army field from August 19 to 30, 2019 (weeks 34-35) and from September 16 to 27, 2019 (weeks 38-39), as well as the Open Days from 8 to 12 pm and from 13 to 17 h.



armasuisse informed the authorities of the municipality of Menzingen and the canton of Zug as well as the landowners around the test site (farms).



Press Events



At a press conference to be held in Bern on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 10 am prior to the detector tests, the DDPS will inform the media about the tests and the status of the evaluation.



Manufacturers will take advantage of the respective tests to present their long-range air defense system and will be available for journalists during one morning to answer their questions.



To gain access to the Menzingen military zone and to be able to take part in the presentation, journalists must register separately for each event. Means of transport will be set up from Berne and Baar.



Press event registration forms will be posted by armasuisse one week before the event on the DDPS website, in the web folder www.vbs.ch/air2030.



Raytheon Overview (United States)

Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Menzingen ZG



Presentation Eurosam Consortium (FRA)

Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Menzingen ZG



The DSA project



The DSA project (ground-to-air defense) is part of the Air2030 program. It aims to acquire a new long-range air defense system. This system fills the gap created in the year 2000 by the decommissioning of the Bloodhound guided missile system.



-ends-

