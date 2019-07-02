#Footage Russian #ASF have carried out another test launch of the latest missile of the Russian ABM system at the #SaryShagan test site in #Kazakhstan https://t.co/DVVLNA21QR #AntiMissileRocket #MissileLaunch #RussianWeapons #RussiaKazakhstan #ABM pic.twitter.com/FTnLk1lYCa— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) July 2, 2019
"The new anti-ballistic missile, after several trials, has reliably confirmed its characteristics and successfully fulfilled the task by striking an assigned target with precision," the defense ministry cited Colonel Pavel Kuzmin as saying.
Anti-ballistic missiles are used to counter ballistic missiles.
