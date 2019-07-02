As part of its new strategic alignment, RUAG, the international technology group, is selling its Swiss business aviation sites. The buyer of the sites at the Geneva-Cointrin and Lugano-Agno airports is the French...
In line with the strategic direction of the Swiss Federal Council and the decision taken to unbundle the RUAG Group, RUAG International has decided to sell both its Geneva and Lugano sites to the French aerospace group Dassault Aviation. The said group will acquire all shares of RUAG Business Aviation AG. This also includes all 73 members of staff at the Geneva site as well as the 14 members of staff at the Lugano site.
The successful sale of RUAG Business Aviation AG is the first transaction undertaken by RUAG International, following the strategic decision of the Federal Council.
With this sale, RUAG International is making a step forward in the implementation of its strategy to focus on Space and Aerostructures markets. RUAG International is therefore working on solutions that offer successful futures for other businesses units within the divisions MRO International as well as Ammotec and Cyber Security.
Urs Breitmeier; CEO of the RUAG Group, is delighted about this important milestone: “I am extremely satisfied that we have completed this transaction with Dassault Aviation, a leader in manufacturing and maintaining aircraft. They are an experienced partner and can provide a strong foundation for successfully continuing operations in Geneva and Agno, as well as the future for the members of staff at both sites.”
“The acquisition of the RUAG sites in Geneva and Lugano will allow Dassault Aviation to reinforce its footprint in Switzerland, a key place for business aviation in Europe; while consolidating Falcon maintenance activities controlled by the Dassault Aviation Group” declared Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.
The Geneva and Lugano sites offer a wide range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as upgrades for selected private and business aircraft from manufacturers such as: Dassault Aviation, Piaggio, Bombardier, Embraer, Pilatus and Hawker Beechcraft. The maintenance facility at the Lugano-Agno site enjoys a unique position as the only provider of MRO services for business jets at the airport.
The sites are both certified maintenance organisations in accordance with EASA Part 145. Also, in Lugano and Geneva, VIP passengers, pilots and crew members enjoy in-house FBO (Fixed Base Operator) services to make their journey as comfortable as possible.
