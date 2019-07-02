RUAG Sells Business Aviation Sites in Geneva and Lugano

As part of its new strategic alignment, RUAG, the international technology group, is selling its Swiss business aviation sites. The buyer of the sites at the Geneva-Cointrin and Lugano-Agno airports is the French...



In line with the strategic direction of the Swiss Federal Council and the decision taken to unbundle the RUAG Group, RUAG International has decided to sell both its Geneva and Lugano sites to the French aerospace group Dassault Aviation. The said group will acquire all shares of RUAG Business Aviation AG. This also includes all 73 members of staff at the Geneva site as well as the 14 members of staff at the Lugano site.



The successful sale of RUAG Business Aviation AG is the first transaction undertaken by RUAG International, following the strategic decision of the Federal Council.



With this sale, RUAG International is making a step forward in the implementation of its strategy to focus on Space and Aerostructures markets. RUAG International is therefore working on solutions that offer successful futures for other businesses units within the divisions MRO International as well as Ammotec and Cyber Security.



Urs Breitmeier; CEO of the RUAG Group, is delighted about this important milestone: “I am extremely satisfied that we have completed this transaction with Dassault Aviation, a leader in manufacturing and maintaining aircraft. They are an experienced partner and can provide a strong foundation for successfully continuing operations in Geneva and Agno, as well as the future for the members of staff at both sites.”



“The acquisition of the RUAG sites in Geneva and Lugano will allow Dassault Aviation to reinforce its footprint in Switzerland, a key place for business aviation in Europe; while consolidating Falcon maintenance activities controlled by the Dassault Aviation Group” declared Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.



The Geneva and Lugano sites offer a wide range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as upgrades for selected private and business aircraft from manufacturers such as: Dassault Aviation, Piaggio, Bombardier, Embraer, Pilatus and Hawker Beechcraft. The maintenance facility at the Lugano-Agno site enjoys a unique position as the only provider of MRO services for business jets at the airport.



The sites are both certified maintenance organisations in accordance with EASA Part 145. Also, in Lugano and Geneva, VIP passengers, pilots and crew members enjoy in-house FBO (Fixed Base Operator) services to make their journey as comfortable as possible.



Acquisition of the Business Aviation Activities of RUAG in Geneva and Lugano by Dassault Aviation

SAINT-CLOUD, France --- Dassault Aviation and RUAG announced the acquisition by Dassault Aviation of the maintenance and FBO activities of RUAG in Geneva and Lugano.



“The acquisition of the business aviation activities of RUAG is part of our strategy to develop a worldwide MRO network of excellence and will allow Dassault Aviation to reinforce its footprint in Switzerland. RUAG has been a long-time partner of Dassault Aviation as an authorized Falcon service center.



“This acquisition will consolidate our network in Geneva and Lugano. Both Geneva and Lugano FBO activities will complement the full range of services offered by Dassault Aviation in Switzerland”, declared Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.



“We are extremely satisfied that we have completed this transaction with Dassault Aviation, a leader in manufacturing and maintaining aircraft”, said Urs Breitmeier, CEO of the RUAG Group. “They are an experienced partner of RUAG and can provide a strong foundation for successfully continuing operations in Geneva and Lugano, as well as for the future of the members of our staff at both sites”.





With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2018, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.



