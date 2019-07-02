Kongsberg-Led Industry Team Signs Strategic Agreement with Norway’s Defence Materiel Agency

(Source: Kongsberg; issued July 02, 2019)

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA) has signed a strategic agreement with an industry team led by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) to develop and deliver solutions to process, distribute and enable access to sensor- and surveillance information from Norwegian Defence Forces and NATO allies.



The industry team consists of Thales Norway AS, Teleplan Globe AS and IBM AS in addition to Kongsberg. Each of the companies participating in this project is contributing with their extensive experience in this subject area. The project is an example of how the unique competence within the Norwegian industrial base can be leveraged by the Armed Forces through close cooperation.



The project will operationalize and further develop systems and tools created within earlier multinational efforts. The project will also modify and extend the national digital infrastructure to ensure efficient and standardized management of large volumes of sensor data. In addition to focusing on modern, innovative solutions, there will be a continued focus on ensuring both secure and cost-effective operations for the Norwegian Armed Forces.



“FMA is seeking new and innovative ways to cooperate with the industry. In this agreement, FMA will work more closely with Norwegian defence industry to take advantage of its competence and experience,” says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



