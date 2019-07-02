Rosoboronexport at Army 2019: Russian UAV Systems Among Top 20 Foreign Buyers’ Preferences

Over 300 presentations and live demonstrations of Russian military hardware were organized by the delegation of Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) for foreign partners from over 40 countries at the Army 2019 International Military and Technical Forum in Kubinka near Moscow.



“In a situation when the organizers of a number of foreign defense exhibitions are trying to restrict the ability to promote Russian military hardware, we invite foreign guests and open up new opportunities for cooperation. Today, the Army 2019 Forum is one of the largest venues in the country, where modern Russian weapons, military and special equipment are exhibited and the issues of strengthening international military and military-technical cooperation are discussed.



“At this year’s forum, we showcased a record 1000+ items of military hardware and invited delegations from more than 100 countries, more than 30 of which were headed by defense ministers, their deputies and chiefs of general staffs. Interest in the forum from representatives of foreign countries is growing from year to year. We continue to expand the geography of our deliveries, sign new contracts," said Sergey Chemezov, CEO of the Rostec State Corporation.



In 2019, the list of the top 20 items in demand among foreign experts who visited the Rosoboronexport stand at the Army Forum includes:



-- equipment and armament of the land forces –T-90 series MBT, Tigr and Typhoon-K wheeled armored vehicles, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, Kalashnikov assault rifles;



-- equipment and armament of the air defense forces – Viking and Tor-E2 SAM systems, Pantsir-S1air defense missile/gun system;



-- unmanned aircraft systems – Orlan-10E and Tachyon multi-purpose UAV systems, Repellent UAV jamming system.



"The Army 2019 Forum demonstrates that Russia’s arms exporters are able to sustain the sanctions blow launched by Western competitors, without losing the momentum gained and successfully adapting to a changing world order, including through a transition to settlements in national currencies for arms delivered. We annually supply around $13 billion worth of equipment and weapons to other countries through Rosoboronexport alone, and the company's current order book stands at $52 billion. In addition, by the end of 2019, we will not only complete the implementation of a number of existing contracts, but will also sign new ones for the export of aircraft, air defense assets and other hardware," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



In addition, foreign partners have shown an earnest interest in the entire range of Russian aircraft and helicopters, as well as aircraft weapons. Demonstration flights of Russian stunt pilots on MiG-29, Su-30SM, Su-35 and Yak-130 aircraft, as well as flights of Mi-28N and Ka-52 helicopters were organized for foreign delegations at Kubinka Airfield.



The largest number of presentations and demonstrations were carried out by Rosoboronexport experts for delegations from the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.



On the basis of field firing results, Rosoboronexport signed a series of contracts with foreign customers for the supply of Russian small arms and close combat weapons.



Two events organized jointly by Rosoboronexport and the Institute of State and Law of the Russian Academy of Sciences were held at the Army 2019 Forum within its scientific and business program: the conference titled "Military-Technical Cooperation – New Approaches to Legal Regulation in a Changing World Order" and the round table "Technology Transfer in the Field of Military-Technical Cooperation".



"Without a regular exchange of experience and a comprehensive analysis of current trends in the legal regulation of such a sensitive area as military-technical cooperation, it is impossible to effectively meet new challenges and threats that are continuously emerging on the initiative of competitors. Only systemic and proactive protection of the interests of Russian actors engaged in military-technical cooperation is the key to future victories in the international arms market.



“Russia will continue to fight against unfair competition, including counterfeit and clone Russian military products that are uncontrollably sold on the world market by a number of Eastern European countries," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



An agreement on the legal protection and commercial exploitation of the results of intellectual activity in the process of military-technical cooperation was signed with the Kalashnikov Concern on the sidelines of the forum. Earlier, similar agreements were signed with the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters and Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation.



In 2019, Rosoboronexport was the General Sponsor of the Army Forum. The foreign guests invited by Rosoboronexport noted the excellent organization of the forum, primarily a rich program of business events and outdoor live demonstrations of the capabilities of Russian military equipment and weapons at the Alabino Proving Ground.



