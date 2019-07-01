VT Halter Marine Awarded Contract Worth Over $2.8M for U.S. Navy CHAMP Program Study

(Source: ST Engineering; issued July 01, 2019)

PASCAGOULA, MS.--- VT Halter Marine, Inc. (VT Halter Marine), a company of ST Engineering North America, has won a contract worth $2,899,252 by the Naval Sea Systems Command under the Common Hull Auxiliary Mission Platform – called CHAMP.



In 2018, the Navy implemented the CHAMP study to find a replacement for several types of auxiliary ships that are rapidly approaching the ends of their service lives – hospital ships, command and control ships, submarine tender and aviation logistics ships, and sealift ships. VT Halter Marine is one of four U.S. based companies to be awarded the contract.



“We are extremely honored to receive this newest Navy award and appreciate the confidence that the U.S. Navy shows toward VT Halter Marine. I strongly believe in our talented workforce, and this award is a testament to our dedicated employees and their skills,” said Ronald Baczkowski, Chief Executive Officer of VT Halter Marine. ”The Mississippi Gulf Coast is proud to support the women and men of the U.S. Navy.”



This contract marks the second time in just over a month that the U.S. Navy has recognized VT Halter Marine’s shipbuilding expertise with a government award. In late April, VT Halter Marine won the $745 million contract for the design and construction of a Polar Security Cutter, the first U.S. Coast Guard heavy icebreaker to be constructed in the last four decades.





VT Halter Marine, the marine operations of ST Engineering North America, is based in Pascagoula, Miss., and is a leader in the design and construction of medium-sized ships in the United States. VT Halter Marine designs, builds and repairs a wide variety of ocean-going vessels such as patrol vessels, oil recovery vessels, oil cargo vessels, ferries, logistic support vessels, auxiliaries, and research and survey vessels.



-ends-

