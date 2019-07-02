NAVWAR Provides Technical Expertise for Underwater Ice Study in Sweden

(Source: US Navy; issued July 02, 2019)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --- Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) joined the Swedish Defense Research Agency and the Swedish Coast Guard in Lulea, Sweden, to test how ice affects sound in the underwater domain March 11-23.



As part of an ongoing program with Swedish authorities, personnel from the NAVWAR Reserve Program (NWRP) and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV) Lab teamed to support the event.



NWRP Sailors and NIWC Pacific engineers used various sensors, magnetometers and a Seabotix vLBV, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), to identify the potential impact of ice on sound propagation and background noise underwater.



NWRP Sailors operated the ROV to test acoustic transceivers and collect sonar and video imagery of the conditions beneath the ice, and to provide logistic mission support with programming magnetometers.



"Sonar and camera data from the ROV provided insight into the structure of the ice,” said Tom Pastore, a NIWC Pacific engineer. “Simultaneous acoustic measurement data between various fixed points will allow researchers to characterize the impact of ice-covered waters as compared to an open surface. This is an important addition to the scientific body of knowledge and leads us towards better modeling capability in under-ice regions.”



The collective team from NAVWAR and Sweden have a second trial scheduled for first quarter of fiscal year 2020.



NWRP Sailors leverage their education, corporate knowledge and military experience and apply those skills to UMV and other technology testing events to address potential challenges with respect to complex command, control, communications, computer and intelligence systems.



"NAVWAR Reservists provide manpower with diverse technical and operational skill sets, enabling the sponsor to successfully complete the mission no matter the challenges," said Thomas McDermott, NWRP UMV program manager.



The NWRP will continue to provide essential UMV expertise and end-user feedback during national and international exercises to ensure new and emerging underwater technologies meet the needs of the fleet today and into the future.



Other upcoming NWRP supported UMV exercises include:

-- The International RoboSub Competition, July 29 - Aug. 4, 2019

-- Trident Warrior, an annual large-scale, at-sea field experiment, July – Aug. 2019

-- A Seabotix vLBV 300 testing event, Aug. 2019

-- A Seabotix vLBV 300 demonstration, Sept. 2019





NWRP is comprised of a diverse, high-performing team of more than 400 Reserve Sailors, divided amongst 18 units located around the world from fleet concentration areas, to space facilities, to high-tech NAVWAR facilities. The group draws on Sailors with various areas of expertise to cost effectively deliver the right Sailor with the right skills, at the right time, to the right place.



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world.



-ends-

