Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 02, 2019)

-- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $21,689,142 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029).

This order procures the CH-53K Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement program and includes necessary Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft.

NRE tasks include investigation, systems engineering support, risk analysis, integration development, weight impact and publication updates.

Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (44.02%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (41.74%); Fort Worth, Texas (7.41%); Vergennes, Vermont (2.81%); City of Industry, California (1.9%); Costa Mesa, California (1.18%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.94%), and is expected to be completed in January 2021.

Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,689,142 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





-- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $7,103,403 for cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-2555 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029.

This order procures non-recurring engineering, development, tooling, manufacturing, qualification, reporting and delivery of the nose, main, intermediate and tail gearbox gears in support of the low rate initial production of the CH-53K aircraft.

Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,103,403 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

