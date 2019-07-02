UAE Denies Ownership of Weapons Found in Libya

(Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int’l Cooperation; issued July 02, 2019)

The Department of International Cooperation and Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement in which it reiterated UAE's full commitment to the International Security Council's resolutions 1970 and 1973, concerning sanctions and arms embargo, and denied ownership of weapons found in the Republic of Libya.



"The UAE further affirms full cooperation with the Panel of Experts on Libya and urges de-escalation of tension and re-engaging in the UN-led political process," it added.



-ends-

