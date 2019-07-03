Romania Chooses the Joint Offer of Naval Group and Santierul Naval Constanta for the Corvette Programme

Despite a last-minute protest by Italy’s Fincantieri, its new naval shipbuilding partner, France’s Naval Group’s €1.2 billion bid to supply Romania with four locally-built Gowind corvettes has finally been selected by the Romanian government. (NG photo)

PARIS --- The Romanian authorities announced today the selection of Naval Group and its partner Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC) for the programme to build four new Gowind multi-mission corvettes, to modernize the T22 frigates and to create a maintenance centre and a training centre.



The Naval Group and SNC teams are honoured by the trust of the Romanian authorities and look forward to working together to provide the Romanian Navy with the four state-of-the art Gowind® corvettes.



With this programme, Romania will benefit from Naval Group’s long tradition of excellence and experience. The Gowind design has already been chosen by several countries. The platform and its combat system including the Setis combat management system (CMS) offer a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art NATO-standard combat-proven capabilities for anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-air warfare (AAW). The Gowind is the perfect solution for Romania to carry out its strategic missions as a major NATO partner in the Black Sea and will also strengthen European Defence capabilities.



Naval Group and SNC's offer is based on the complementarities of their partnership, which will ensure Romania's sovereignty and autonomy since SNC will receive the necessary know-how to support the complete life cycle of the corvettes, from building to maintenance and modernisation.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenue of €3.6 billion and has a workforce of 14,860 (data for 2018).



Santierul Naval Constanta S.A. (SNC) is a European leader in building product and chemical tankers and other customized vessels as well in the repair, modernization, conversion and retrofit works for commercial and military vessels. SNC is ready to team up with Naval Group in the most ambitious program Romanian Navy has launched in the last 70 years.



