Northrop Grumman Awarded Recapitalization Contract to Provide Continuous Secure Communication in Polar Region

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued July 03, 2019)

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded an $82 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to facilitate military satellite communications in the Earth’s north polar region through its Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) program. Northrop Grumman is the provider for all three major components of the EPS-R CAPS program demonstrating the company’s industry-leading end-to-end capabilities.



The U.S. Air Force's EPS provides secure, jam-resistant satellite communications coverage to forces in the North Polar Region (above 65 degrees north latitude) in support of national objectives. CAPS is a next-generation ground system that receives telemetry and supplies configuration commands, mission planning and cryptographic planning for the EPS and EPS-R polar-orbiting payloads. Northrop Grumman successfully developed, built and delivered the EPS CAPS for the U.S. Air Force Military Satellite Communications Systems Directorate (MILSATCOM) on a previous contract.



The Authority to Proceed granted by this contract award includes the development of software for the EPS-R CAPS taking the program from requirements analysis to test and delivery. The contract also addresses international host accommodations provided by Space Norway for new out of band link functions, cyber architecture, orbit planning, and the capability for controlling two additional EPS-R Payloads on a single software baseline in addition to the two existing EPS Payloads.



“Northrop Grumman is committed to delivering the critical ground segment technologies that support the important mission of U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Command," said Rob Fleming, vice president, strategic force programs, Northrop Grumman. “We demonstrate through this contract and in close collaboration with Space and Missile Command that existing ground design and software can be successfully modified to support new and advancing mission requirements, an important strategic priority for our customer.”



Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2023.





Northrop Grumman Awarded Contract to Deliver Space-Based Broadband Communication Satellites to North Polar Region for Space Norway

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued July 03, 2019)

DULLES, Va. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by Space Norway to deliver its Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) system. Northrop Grumman will design, manufacture and integrate two satellites in addition to providing critical ground infrastructure.



The ASBM satellites will carry multiple hosted payloads including an X-Band payload for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and a Ka-Band payload for Inmarsat.



The ASBM satellites will carry multiple hosted payloads including an X-Band payload for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and a Ka-Band payload for Inmarsat. Northrop Grumman announced last year that it will also provide two Extremely High Frequency eXtended Data Rate (EHF XDR) payloads for the Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization (EPS-R) to the U.S. Air Force for integration on the spacecraft. The systems are designed to improve secure and continuous communications in the North Polar Region. Additionally, Northrop Grumman was selected to provide critical ground infrastructure for EPS-R.



“This contract award marks our first mission with Space Norway and we appreciate the confidence they have in our capabilities to deliver high quality communication satellites,” said Frank DeMauro, sector vice president and general manager, space systems, Northrop Grumman. “By using our flight proven GeoStar platform coupled with our end-to-end payload integration capabilities, we are eager to demonstrate our ability to provide innovative solutions that regularly exceed our customer’s mission needs.”



ASBM’s satellite system will be designed, built and tested at Northrop Grumman’s state-of-the-art satellite manufacturing facility in Dulles. The satellites will be based on the company’s proven GEOStar platform which has been integrated on more than 40 spacecraft. ASBM is scheduled for a dual launch in late 2022.



Space Norway was established in 2014 as a limited liability, governmentally owned company.





