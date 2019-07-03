Russian and North Korean Defence Ministries Intensify Cooperation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2019)

Cooperation through defence departments of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including that at a high level, has intensified recently. It was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr Fomin at a meeting with Vice Minister of the People’s Armed Forces Colonel General Kim Hyong Ryong.



According to him, President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok on April 25, 2019 was of a paramount importance.



"High-level contacts give additional impetus to bilateral relations in various fields, including military cooperation. We note that interdepartmental cooperation has intensified recently including that at a high level", Aleksandr Fomin said.



During the meeting, the Deputy Defence Minister explained in detail Russia's participation in the counterterrorism operation in Syria, including its humanitarian aspects.



He noted the participation of General of the Army No Kwang-chol, the minister of People's Armed Forces of the DPRK in the work of the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security and his bilateral meeting with Defence Minister of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu on April 24 this year at the Forum.



Alexander Fomin stressed that Russia values friendship and good-neighbourliness with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. He recalled that in 2018, two countries jointly celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



Russia's Deputy Defence Minister thanked Kim Hyong Ryong and military-political leadership of the country for the invitation to visit Pyongyang.



