Ready, Set, Sabre

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 04, 2019)

Combat Support Group (CSG) took Williamson Airfield from “bare to there” in preparation for Exercise Talisman Sabre (TS19).



Williamson will hold about 1300 personnel, plus aircraft from RAAF, Army, the United States and New Zealand for the exercise from July 11-24.



CSG set up the remote airfield in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area to perform a critical role for TS19, the largest bilateral exercise for Australia and the United States.



As a forward-operating base, Williamson will be an epicentre for air operations and provide important facilities for the exercise, such as catering, communications, security and medical support.



The importance of ensuring the base’s readiness was not lost on Wing Commander Alan Brown, Base Commander Williamson Airfield for TS19.



“If we weren’t here, the aircraft would turn up and not have any support,” Wing Commander Brown said.



“People would have no health facilities, they wouldn’t be fed, there’d be no communications – we are key enablers to their air operations.



“CSG is extremely important to any air operation that occurs. It doesn’t just happen by itself; there are a lot of talented people behind the scenes that support those air operations.”



Conducted every two years, Talisman Sabre is the ADF’s largest combined exercise.



