Promotion of Defence Production

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2019)

Government has taken several initiatives to promote new and innovative defence production projects under ‘Make in India’ in recent times such as introduction of Buy (Indian-IDDM) category of capital acquisition, promulgation of separate ‘Make-II’ procedure, launch of iDEX (Innovations in Defence Excellence), launch of Technology Development Fund (TDF), etc.



In the last three financial years i.e. from 2016-17 to 2018-19, Government has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to 113 proposals, worth Rs. 2,39,074 crore approximately under ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’, Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’, ‘Strategic Partnership Model’ or ‘Make’ categories of capital procurement as per Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)- 2016, in which Request for Proposal (RFP) is issued only to Indian Vendors.



Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has not accorded any approval for any project for manufacture of small Arms & OFB has not conducted any company validation for manufacture of small Arms.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Shrimati Poonamben Maadam in Lok Sabha today.



