More Than 250 Pieces of Modernized and Upgraded Equipment Arrive in Southern MD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2019)

More than 250 pieces of military and special equipment entered the Southern Military District since January, 2019.



The third part of the new and upgraded models was armored vehicles and equipment, including the BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, T-72B3 tanks and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles.



In addition, more than 20 modern satellite and radio communications complexes have been received by the signal troops of the Southern Military District.



Also, over the six months, the aviation units of the Southern Military District received more than 10 aircraft and helicopters; the Black Sea Fleet received a new combat patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev.



In total, by the end of the year more than 1,200 of the newest armaments and military equipment will be received by the district troops.



(ends)



Another T-72B3M Batch Arrives in Tank Formation in Nizhny Novgorod Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2019)

Another batch of T-72B3M of the latest modofication arrived in tank formation in the Nizhny Novgorod region.



The main battle tank T-72B3M differs from the previous version with a more powerful engine with a capacity of 1,130 hp, a reliable set of Relict dynamic protection and higher operating characteristics. In addition, a number of new technologies were implemented in the modernized version. The driver received an automated control complex, which independently warns of damage and accidents, and the commander’s workplace is equipped with a panoramic sight.



In total, in the framework of deliveries of new and modernized weapons, military and special equipment to the Western Military District in the second half of this year, about 1,000 more samples should arrive.



-ends-

