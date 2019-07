Reply to AIN on the RSAF's KC-135R Aerial Tanker and A330-MRTT

(Source: Singapore Government; issued July 04, 2019)

Unveiled in September 2018 at the RSAF50 parade, the operationalisation of the A330-Multi-Role Tanker Transport (A330-MRTT) is on track and progressing well.



The A330-MRTT will be participating in this year's NDP.



The KC-135R will be progressively drawn down as the A330-MRTT is operationalised.



-ends-