Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 03, 2019)

DynCorp International, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $308,616,183 firm-fixed-price contract for aviation command and control operations and maintenance services.



This contract provides for air traffic control, airfield management and associated maintenance support.



Work will be performed in the Air Force Central Command's area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2024.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $379,576 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Combat Command's Acquisitions management and integration center, Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-19-C-A013).



-ends-

