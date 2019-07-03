Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 03, 2019)

AAR Supply Chain Inc., doing business as AAR Defense Systems & Logistics, Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a $209,986,676 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-130H contractor logistics support for the Afghanistan Air Force.



This contract will provide the Afghanistan Air Force with full C-130H contractor logistics support to include maintenance and repair, as well as on the job training for local Afghan nationals.



Work will be performed Kabul, Afghanistan, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 29, 2025.



This contract involves foreign military sales to Afghanistan.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $12,011 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8553-19-D-0006).



-ends-

