Putin Signs Law Suspending Russia's Participation in INF Treaty

(Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; issued July 03, 2019)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation that suspends the country's participation in the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Moscow and Washington.



The law, which was backed by parliament last month, was published on the government portal for legal information on July 3.



In February, the United States suspended its participation in the 1987 INF Treaty, with Washington and its allies accusing Russia of deploying a missile system that violates the pact.



Russia, which denies the allegation, later followed suit. Moscow accuses the United States of breaking the accord itself, a claim rejected by Washington.



The INF Treaty was the first of its kind to eliminate an entire class of missiles.



It banned the United States and Russia from developing, producing, and deploying ground-launched cruise or ballistic missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.



-ends-

