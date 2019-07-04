Mi-38 Successfully Passed Testing in Extreme Conditions

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued July 04, 2019)

Mil has completed a series of Mi-38 flight-tests in IFR conditions in extremely high temperature and at high altitude, as part of the plan to develop new additions to the helicopter’s type certificate. (RusHelo photo)

Specialists of the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, a subsidiary of the Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec) finished a series of Mi-38 flights conducted under the instrument flight rules (IFR), as well as in conditions of extremely high temperature and high altitude. Test results were delivered to the Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya to make additions to the helicopter type certificate.



In particular, the helicopter made more than 50 flights in the city of Astrakhan, successfully confirming the possibility to operate at ambient temperatures of up to +45 degrees Celsius. High altitude tests were conducted at Mount Elbrus. The results confirmed the Mi-38's ability to fly in altitudes of up to 3000 meters above sea level. In addition, the helicopter made a series of 50 flights, during which the possibility of piloting and navigation was evaluated in the absence of visual visibility of landmarks and the horizon.



"Considering there's high interest in the helicopter from both Russian and foreign customers, we're trying to test and document the its capabilities to the maximum. In particular, we are planning to test a new surveillance system and certify new hardened main rotor blades (which will also be used in Mi-171A2) in the near future", said the Director General of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky



The Mi-38 is equipped with new Russian-made high-performance TV7-117V engines, an integrated digital flight-navigation system with data display on five LCD displays and an protected explosion-proof fuel system. The helicopter also comes with additional supports for the landing gear for soft ground and snow landings. Mi-38's IBKO-38 integrated set of on-board equipment provides the crew with high definition information necessary for ensuring a high level of flight safety. The helicopter cabin has seats which are easy to remove, removable sanitary facilities and rollers to transport cargo.



The Mi-38 helicopter can be used for transporting cargo and passengers, search and rescue operations, and VIP transportation. These operations can be conducted in a wide range of climates, including maritime, tropical and cold environments.





JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding company was established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. The holding company is comprised of five helicopter plants, two design bureaus, enterprises for production and maintenance of components, aircraft repair plants and a service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



