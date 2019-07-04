Soldiers 'Excited' to be Part of Gotland's Revived Military Presence

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued July 04, 2019)

The island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea has long been a strategic site for Sweden's national defense. And that position was strengthen recently after the armed forces reinstated a military presence there.



The Gotland 18th regiment was dismantled in 2005, but formally brought back last year. Chief of Staff Per Wallin serves with group and talks about its return, mission and future on the island.



Just this week, Sweden's military said it had deployed a new surface-to-air missile system on Gotland. The installation comes at a time of increased tensions between Russia and Sweden, particularly over its airspace.



