Saab Receives Order for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

(Source: Saab; issued July 05, 2019)

Saab has received an order for ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf ® man-portable weapon system. The order value is approximately 500 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2019-2020.



The industry’s nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced.



“The Carl-Gustaf system has proven itself to be a reliable and robust weapon, not least from orders like these. The wide range of ammunition types makes the Carl-Gustaf a true multi-purpose solution for infantry units around the world”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world, including the Nordic and Baltic region. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to take on multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and defeating enemies in buildings.



The Carl-Gustaf system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities.





