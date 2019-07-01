HAL Spearheads Efforts to Boost Private Participation in ALH Civil Manufacturing

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; dated June 29, issued July 01, 2019)

BENGALURU, India --- HAL organized a workshop of Indian private players to boost manufacturing of upgraded ALH Dhruv (civil version) under ToT. The workshop was chaired by Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production in the presence of Mr. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL here today.



HAL is the Design Authority and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of ALH-Dhruv. The upgraded Dhruv (ALH) Civil helicopter, which is equipped with the latest avionics and glass cockpit, is under production and certification from DGCA.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Kumar allayed the concerns over the marketing of ALH Civil Helicopter. He said India offers a huge opportunity and private sector should grab this by collaborating and improvising with positive spirit keeping mind interests of all stake holders. He also urged HAL to consider some of the suggestions proposed by the industry partners. “In fact, I complement HAL for taking this historic step”, he added.



“Dhruv has a huge potential in domestic and global civil market and with HAL as the OEM and Licensor, the deal will benefit the Indian partners immensely and help develop the aerospace eco-system in India. As of now, India needs at least 600 helicopters in civil sector,” said Mr. Madhavan.



Earlier in the day, participants gave their feedback and suggestions on HAL’s initiative.



A Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued in April 2019. Under this deal, the selected Indian Partner would also be required to provide support to the customers throughout the life of the product (20 years) thereby ensuring long term business relationship.



Prospective bidders, various supply chain partners, industry chambers of commerce like ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Karnataka State Development Council and Karnataka UdyogMitra were invited to the workshop.





The Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), indigenously designed & developed by HAL, is a multi-role, multi-mission, new generation helicopter in the 5.5-tonne weight class. It is being operated by defence and civil customers and has already completed more than 2.4 lakhs flying hours. ALH Mk I version is being operated for civil use for law enforcement, anti-naxalite, VIP movement and ground survey operations by BSF, Govt. of Jharkhand, Pawan Hans Helicopter Ltd, GSI, etc.



